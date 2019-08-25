Police: Man, 25, shot and killed in Frankford

article

Police are investigating after they say a man was shot and killed in Frankford overnight.

The incident occurred on the 5000 block of North Penn Street just after 1 a.m. Sunday.

Officials say the 25-year-old victim was shot once in the chest. He was transported to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

------

For resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia, see here.