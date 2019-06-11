Police: Man, 26, shot and killed in Frankford

article

Police are investigating after they say a 26-year-old man was shot and killed in Frankford Tuesday morning.

Shortly after 10 a.m., officers responded to the 5300 block of Horrocks Street, where the victim was shot multiple times in the head, chest and leg. The victim was transported to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police have yet to identify the deceased.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

For resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia, see here.