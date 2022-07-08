Police: Man, 30, critical after he is shot in the chest in Logan

Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that critically wounded a 30-year-old man.

Officials say 35th District officers were called to the 1200 block of West Wingohocking Street, around 5:15 p.m., in Philadelphia's Logan section, on the report of a person shot.

Witnesses described a black SUV idling on West Wingohocking about 20 minutes. One of the witnesses called police about the idling vehicle.

At about that time, the vehicle moved forward at a slow rate of speed and within 200 feet or so, sideswiped a parked vehicle. The driver got out and exclaimed, "I've been shot!"

Witnesses could see he had a gunshot wound to the chest and called police.

He was rushed to Einstein Medical Center and placed in critical condition.

Police are investigating possible motives into the shooting. No weapons have been found and no arrests have been made.