Police: Man, 33, shot and killed in Strawberry Mansion

Authorities say early morning gun violence in the city's Strawberry Mansion neighborhood claimed the life of a 33-year-old man.

According to police, the shooting happened on the 3000 block of West Susquehanna Avenue just after 2:30 a.m.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was reportedly shot four times. He was transported to Temple University Hospital where he died.

Police do not have a motive for the shooting at this time and have not made any arrests.

