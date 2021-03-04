Police: Man, 60, hit and dragged by vehicle in North Philadelphia

A man is dead after police said he was hit by a car and dragged several hundred feet before becoming dislodged from the vehicle late Wednesday night in North Philadelphia.

The 60-year-old victim was crossing the 3300 block of North 2nd Street around 11 p.m. when he was struck with so much it knocked his shoes off, according to Philadelphia Police Department Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Officers found the man with severe head trauma and bruising. He was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

Witnesses told police the victim was dragged several hundred feet before he came loose from the car. The driver reportedly exited the car and looked at the man's body before he fled south on 2nd Street.

According to the victim's family, the man was deaf and mute and lived a block away from where he was fatally struck for over 30 years.

Investigators believe the striking car may have been a white minivan. Police will use nearby surveillance footage during their investigation. Anyone with information on this deadly hit-and-run should contact detectives.

