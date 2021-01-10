Police: Man and woman injured during shooting in West Philadelphia

article

A man and woman were injured during a double shooting Sunday night in West Philadelphia, according to police.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire on North Salford Street just after 6 p.m.

Police say a 34-year-old man is expected to survive after being shot once in the left arm. Authorities did not share the condition of a woman who was reportedly shot in the chest.

Both victims were taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital by police. No arrests have been reported at this time.

