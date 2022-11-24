Police: Man charged with fatally shooting roommate in Dover residence where drugs, guns seized

article

The Dover Police Department is investigating the murder of a man early on the morning of Thanksgiving, police say.

According to authorities, around 3:42 a.m., police received a call for a shooting at a residence on Forest Creek Drive and responding officers found 29-year-old Walter Pereira lying on the ground with gunshot wounds.

Police say officers and paramedics attempted life-saving efforts, but he died at a local hospital.

Rayvaughn Jones, 29, who investigators learned lived at the residence with Pereira, was arrested by authorities, according to officials.

According to police, after a search warrant was obtained for the residence, authorities located several weapons, including an AK47 rifle, AR-15 rifle, shotgun and four other styles of handguns.

Police say marijuana, oxycodone, methamphetamine, cocaine, LSD and drug paraphernalia were also discovered as evidence.

Jones is facing several drugs and weapons charges, authorities say.

Anyone with information about the investigation is urged to contact Dover Police at 302-736-7130.