Police: Man dead after shooting in Hunting Park
PHILADELPHIA - A man is dead after a shooting in Hunting Park early Tuesday.
Police say the shooting happened just before 4 a.m. on Colwyn Street near North Broad Street.
RELATED COVERAGE: CRIME & PUBLIC SAFETY
The 26-year-old male victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.
There is no word on any suspects, yet. An investigation is active.
RELATED COVERAGE:
Advertisement
Police: 13-year-old dies after shooting in Chester
Police: Man found on Southwest Airlines plane during pre-flight check at PHL
NJ man intentionally removes mask, repeatedly coughs on police officers
Pa. fugitive, homicide suspect arrested on newly-reopened Florida beach
2 arrested after threatening to shoot UPS worker over missing package in NJ
For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP