Police: Man dead after shooting in Hunting Park

A man is dead after a shooting in Hunting Park early Tuesday.

Police say the shooting happened just before 4 a.m. on Colwyn Street near North Broad Street.

RELATED COVERAGE: CRIME & PUBLIC SAFETY

The 26-year-old male victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no word on any suspects, yet. An investigation is active.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Advertisement

Police: 13-year-old dies after shooting in Chester

Police: Man found on Southwest Airlines plane during pre-flight check at PHL

NJ man intentionally removes mask, repeatedly coughs on police officers

Pa. fugitive, homicide suspect arrested on newly-reopened Florida beach

2 arrested after threatening to shoot UPS worker over missing package in NJ

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP