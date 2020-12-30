Police: Man dies from gunshot wound to head in Oxford Circle
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating after a man was found suffering a gushot wound to the head inside of a car.
Authorities responded to the scene at approximately 7:37 a.m. Wednesday on the 1100 block of Rosalie Street.
The PFD-Medic Unit responded and pronounced the male on the scene at 7:49 A.M.
The scene is being held, no arrest and no weapon recovered. The investigation is active and ongoing with Homicide Detectives Division.
