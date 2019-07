article

SEPTA trains are running on a delay after a man was electrocuted on the tracks.

It happened on Broad Street and Olney Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say they were trying to arrest a 25-year-old man for a drug violation when he got away and took off. He ran down the subway tracks and touched the third rail, electrocuting himself. He died on the scene.

