Police: Man exposes himself in Middletown Township

Middletown Township police say a man exposed himself on multiple occasions in broad daylight in Middletown Township.

In an unusual Facebook post, Middletown Township police started off by saying, "So.... got a weird question for you all...Has anyone had an "offensive experience" while driving down Durham Road? We recently arrested someone who has made a habit of exposing himself/pleasuring himself to traffic driving by and most commonly, delivery drivers."

In one case, police say a Middletown police officer caught him in the act.

Danielle Burton lives in one of the large apartment complexes along Durham Road. She says the neighborhood is filled with kids.

"That's what bothers me. There are a lot of kids in this complex. I would hate to see a little kid get exposed to that or hurt," she said.

FOX 29's Chris O'Connell reports the man was taken into custody.

If you have any information, please contact Middletown Township Officer Beck at 215-750-3845.

