Police: Man fatally shot 5 times while sitting in car in South Philadelphia
SOUTH PHILADELPHIA - Investigators say a man has died after he was shot five times while sitting in his car Friday morning in South Philadelphia.
According to police the 33-year-old victim was gunned down near 21st Street and Jackson Street shortly before noon.
The man was reportedly inside a white Mazda when a hail of bullets struck him in the jaw, chest and stomach.
Emergency responders say the man died on the scene.
Authorities have not made any arrests.