Police: Man fatally shot 5 times while sitting in car in South Philadelphia

Investigators say a man has died after he was shot five times while sitting in his car Friday morning in South Philadelphia.

According to police the 33-year-old victim was gunned down near 21st Street and Jackson Street shortly before noon.

The man was reportedly inside a white Mazda when a hail of bullets struck him in the jaw, chest and stomach.

Emergency responders say the man died on the scene.

Authorities have not made any arrests.