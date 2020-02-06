Expand / Collapse search

Police: Man fatally shot multiple times while sitting in car in Point Breeze

Man shot, killed inside car in Point Breeze

The incident happened around 6 a.m. Thursday morning.

POINT BREEZE - Philadelphia police say a 31-year-old man was shot and killed while sitting in his car Thursday morning in Point Breeze.

According to authorities the shooting occurred near the intersection of South 24th Street and Federal Street around 6 a.m.

The victim was reportedly sitting in a black Honda Accord when an unknown gunman fired several shots at the man. 

Police took the victim to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he died shortly before 6:30 a.m.

No arrests have been made at this time as police remain on the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation. 

