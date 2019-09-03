Police: Man fires shots at officers in Southwest Philly

article

Police are on the scene searching for a man who they say fired shots at officers in Southwest Philadelphia.

The incident happened on 60th Street and Kingsessing around 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say the man fired at least 10 shots at officers. The man is described as a black male, 6-foot-1, who was wearing a gray hoodie and blue jeans.

No injuries have been reported. There's no word on what led up to the incident and a weapon has not been recovered.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.