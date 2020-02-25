Police: Man found dead inside Roxborough garage

article

Philadelphia police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a garage in Roxborough.

It happened on the 300 block of DuPont Street around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday.

According to police, the man was found inside a black Hyundai with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

