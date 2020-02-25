Police: Man found dead inside Roxborough garage
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a garage in Roxborough.
It happened on the 300 block of DuPont Street around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday.
According to police, the man was found inside a black Hyundai with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
