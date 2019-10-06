Police: Man killed, 2 women kidnapped during North Philly home invasion; 2 men in custody

A man was killed and two women were kidnapped during a home invasion and two robberies in North Philadelphia, according to police.

The incident unfolded around 11 p.m. Saturday at 19th Street and Susquehanna Avenue.

Police said two male suspects invaded a suspected drug house in an attempted robbery. All four residents -- two men and two women -- were allegedly held at gunpoint. While demanding money, the suspects shot a 52-year-old man in the back of the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have yet to identify the deceased.

Police are investigating after a man was murdered and two women were kidnapped during a home invasion and two robberies in North Philadelphia.

The two female victims were then kidnapped at gunpoint and taken to a second suspected drug house on the 1700 block of Diamond Street, according to police. Shots were fired as suspects attempted a second robbery, per police, and authorities arrived on the scene shortly after. The suspects fled down a nearby alleyway, where they were apprehended by police.

Police apprehended the suspects after they fled down an alleyway near Diamond Street.

Advertisement

Two men, ages 28 and 31, were taken into custody. It's unclear what charges they face at this time.

A backpack and ski mask believed to have been used by the suspects during the homicide were recovered.

This a developing story. Check back for updates.