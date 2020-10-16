Police: Man killed after car slams into utility pole in Wissinoming

article

Authorities say a man is dead after his vehicle slammed into a utility pole early Friday morning in Wissinoming.

Emergency crews responded to the 5700 block of Harbison Avenue just after 2 a.m. for reports of an accident.

First responders found a 29-year-old man in the driver's seat of a vehicle that had slammed into a utility pole. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A witness told police the vehicle jumped the median and drove into the northbound lanes before it hopped the curb and smashed into a utility pole.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. No other injuries have been reported.

___

Advertisement

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter!