Police: Man shot at Center City SEPTA station after possible altercation

Police are investigating a shooting after a possible altercation between two men at a SEPTA station in Center City

It happened on the eastbound platform of the Market-Frankford line around 3:30 p.m. Monday.

Officials say a man was shot in the leg. No word on the victim's condition at this time.

The suspect fled the scene after shots were fired. So far, no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.