Police: Man shot, killed in Brewerytown

Philadelphia police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the city's Brewerytown neighborhood.

It happened at 31st and Jefferson streets Wednesday around 7 p.m.

Police say the man was shot once in the chest. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he died.

So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

