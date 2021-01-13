Police: Man shot, killed in Brewerytown
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the city's Brewerytown neighborhood.
It happened at 31st and Jefferson streets Wednesday around 7 p.m.
Police say the man was shot once in the chest. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he died.
So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
