Police: Man shot, killed in Nicetown-Tioga

article

Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in the city's Nicetown-Tioga neighborhood.

It happened on the 3700 block of Bouvier Street around 3:15 p.m. Monday.

Police say a 27-year-old man was shot once in the chest and once in the arm. He was taken to Temple University Hospital, where he died.

So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP