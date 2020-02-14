Police: Man shot, killed in North Philadelphia

Authorities say a man was shot and killed early Friday morning in North Philadelphia.

According to police the victim, whose name has not been released, was found dead on the 900 block of West Westmoreland Street just before 12:30 a.m.

Police say they are trying to pinpoint exactly where the shooting happened.

No word on an arrest or suspect at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

