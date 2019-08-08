Police: Man shot, killed in possible home invasion in Rhawnhurst

article

Philadelphia police are investigating a possible home invasion that left a man dead in the city's Rhawnhurst section.

It happened on the 1900 block of Stanwood Street around 8:15 p.m. Thursday.

Police say a 24-year-old man was shot once in the chest and once in the side. He was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital where he died.

So far, no arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.



