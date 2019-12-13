Police: Man shot, killed inside Strawberry Mansion barbershop
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police say a man is dead after someone fired shots into a barbershop in the city's Strawberry Mansion neighborhood.
It happened on the 2900 block of West Norris Street around 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Officers say a 30-year-old man was shot several times. He was taken to Temple University Hospital, where he died.
A 31-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the head. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
So far, no arrests have been made.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
