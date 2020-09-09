Police: Man slipped phone under dressing room door at Bensalem Goodwill

article

Bensalem Township police are investigating after they say a man allegedly slipped a cell phone under a dressing room door at the Goodwill.

The alleged incident happened at the Goodwill on the 2600 block of Street Road on Sept. 5 around noon.

According to police, it was reported that the victim was trying on clothes in the dressing room when she saw a cell phone appear underneath the dressing room door, pointing at her.

Investigators say after getting dressed the victim exited the dressing room and observed a man walking fast towards the front door and fled the area

Police describe the man as a white male with tattoos on his forearm, He was wearing a hat, black T-shirt with a "North Western Mfg Co Built for the North" logo, gray shorts and blue and orange sneakers.

If you have any information, please contact Bensalem Police at 215-633-3719.

