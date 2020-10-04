Police: Man struck and killed by vehicle in North Philadelphia

article

A man is dead in North Philadelphia after he was hit by a vehicle.

Officials said a man in his late twenties was attempting to cross Whitaker Avenue early Sunday morning, about 2:45 when he was struck by a black vehicle.

The man was reportedly dragged after he was struck.

Responding officers and EMTs found the man had succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Authorities say they are looking at surveillance cameras and seeking the driver. The investigation is underway.

