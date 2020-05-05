Police: Man struck, killed by vehicle in Northeast Philadelphia

article

Police say a man was struck and killed by a vehicle in Northeast Philadelphia.

It happened on the 11000 block of Knights Road around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

According to police, the 57-year-old man was crossing the street when he was struck by a Chevrolet that was traveling northbound.

The man died at the scene. The driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

