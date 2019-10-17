Police: Man swipes large amount of cash from car in Bensalem

Bensalem police are investigating a theft of $182,000 in a bank parking lot.

It happened in broad daylight at the TD Bank on the 2700 block of Street Road on Oct. 7.

Video shows a black honda CRV and a gold-colored SUV pull up along the victim's car. According to police, the suspects most likely followed the victim.

Investigators say the suspects most likely followed the victim. Before he got out of his car, one man reaches into the victim's car and takes a black duffle bag filled with money, police say.

Both vehicles pulled away at the same time.

Police say the victim is in retail commercial work and deals with a lot of cash. It's believed the victim was followed to the bank.

If you have any information, please contact Bensalem police at 215-633-3719.

