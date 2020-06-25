Police: Man visiting father for Father's Day shot in head in South Philadelphia double shooting

article

Authorities say a man who was visiting his father from Ohio for Father's Day was shot in the head during a double shooting Wednesday night in South Philadelphia.

According to police, gunfire erupted on the 1900 block of South Croskey Street around 1:30 a.m.

The victim, whose name has not been released, is listed in extremely critical condition. A 27-year-old woman was reportedly shot in the leg and is stable.

Investigators found at least 16 shell casings on the scene. Police have not reported any arrests.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP