Police: Man wanted for assaulting 87-year-old woman with golf club in South Jersey robbery

Police are asking for the public’s help locating a man wanted for assaulting an elderly woman with a golf club during a robbery in Ocean County.

The incident occurred on the morning of Monday, Sept. 23 at Robert J. Miller Airpark in Berkeley Township.

Police said the suspect struck an 87-year-old woman with a golf club as she was using the recreational area on the fairgrounds. The man allegedly stole the woman’s personal items and fled.

The victim, who sustained moderate head injuries, was able to get to her car and leave the fairgrounds to seek medical attention.

Further investigation, which Berkeley detectives say included following up on hundreds of leads, led police to identify the suspect as 51-year-old David Steen, of Marlton. There is now an active warrant for Steen’s arrest.

Steen reportedly frequents Miller Airport, where he brings his small dog, according to police He is charged with first-degree robbery, third-degree aggravated assault and related offenses.

The suspect is believed to drive a 2011 Dodge Avenger with New Jersey license plate number F51-BYZ.

“David Steen if you are reading this PLEASE TURN YOURSELF IN IMMEDIATELY TO YOUR LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY,” Berkeley Township police wrote in a statement.

Anyone with information regarding Steen or his whereabouts is urged to contact their local law enforcement agency and not to confront him. Anonymous tips can be made via email or by calling 732-341-1132 ext. 611.