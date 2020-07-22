Police: Man wanted for sexual assault of teen in Wilmington park

Surveillance pictures show a man police say is a suspect in the sexual assault of teen girl at Canby Park in Wilmington.

One photo is from the park where police say it happened. The other shows the suspect at a nearby convenience store wearing the same outfit.

Hector Bautista and Pedro Reyes live across the street.

"The thing that I heard about this situation was a random guys were in the area and chasing a girl," they said.

New Castle County police say it happened on Monday morning 7 a.m. at the park near Banning and St. Elizabeth Street.

Detectives say the teen says she was walking in the park when the suspect approached her near St. Elizabeth High School, walked alongside her, and began a conversation. Police say a short time later the suspect pulled out a weapon and sexually assaulted the girl.

It's concerning to Bautista and Reyes who were out setting up a kiddie pool when FOX 29 talked to them.

"I am very affected because it could have happened to one of my child and the reason why we move to this area again is because we thought it was a safe place to live. We have two children here," they said.

A woman who didn't want to be identified says her grandchildren visit her often and she's worried the types of crimes happening here are becoming more violent.

"The crime rate has increased in this area and I've been here 25 years," she said.

If you have any information that help police identify and catch the suspect call Detective Michelle Burrus at (302)395-8131or email at Michelle.Burrus@newcastlede.gov or call the New Castle County Division of Police non-emergency number at 302-573-2800.

