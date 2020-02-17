Police: Man, woman shot inside Kensington apartment

Philadelphia police say a man and woman were shot inside an apartment in Kensington.

It happened on the 3400 block of Frankford Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Monday.

According to police, a 22-year-old woman was shot in the forehead and a man was shot in the back of the head. Both victims were taken to Temple University hospital, where they listed are in critical condition.

Police say it appears to be a home invasion and robbery may be the motive. So far, no arrests have been made.

