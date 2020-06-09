Police: Man wounded in officer-involved shooting in Olney

article

Police are investigating following an officer-involved shooting that left a man wounded in the city's Olney section.

It happened on the 5400 block of North 6th Street around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

A female officer responded to a call for a hospital case and a person with a weapon at the home. According to police, a male resident came out of the home and charged at the officer with a box cutter.

Police say the officer performed tactical retreat down the block, while the 22-year-old suspect was behind her, grabbing the officer.

The officer discharged her weapon once and hit the man in the leg. The suspect was taken to Einstein. He is listed in stable condition. The officer sustained some contusions and abrasions on her arms as a result of the incident.

The officer is assigned to the 35th District. Internal Affairs is investigating the incident.

