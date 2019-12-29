Police: Mother found dead in 'pool of blood' at East Germantown home

article

Police are investigating after they say a woman was found unresponsive in a "pool of blood" by her son inside an East Germantown home.

Officers responded to the 5900 block of North Norwood Street on Sunday morning.

Police said the 59-year-old woman was discovered in the home's front bedroom and pronounced dead at the scene. She has yet to be identified.

No weapon was recovered and no arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

