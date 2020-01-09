Police: Mother of 5 found dead inside Mayfair home

Philadelphia police say a mother of five was found dead inside a home in Mayfair.

According to police, the victim’s mother called 911 after arriving home Thursday night to find the door kicked in.

When officers arrived to the 4100 block of Levick Street, they found the woman’s daughter dead upstairs suffering from blunt force trauma to the head.

The murder happened while at least some of the woman’s five children were in the care of the next door neighbor. It's unclear if any neighbors heard the woman’s struggle or witnessed anyone enter or exit the home.

Police say the victim works for a bus company in the city and was at work at 8 a.m. Thursday. Detectives are trying to confirm what time she came home.

So far, no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

