Police: Mother shoots, kills 2 daughters and man in Tacony

Police say a woman shot and killed a 35-year-old man, four-year-old girl and 10-month-old in a possible attempted murder-suicide in Tacony.

It happened on the 6800 block of Hegerman Street around 10 p.m. Monday.

Investigators say the man and four-year-old died at the scene. The 10-month-old girl was rushed to St. Christopher's Hospital where she later died.

According to police, when officers arrived they found the 29-year-old woman laying in the street with a gun. The alleged shooter was taken to the hospital where she is in critical condition.

