Expand / Collapse search

Police: Mother shoots, kills 2 daughters and man in Tacony

By and
Published 
Updated 2 hours ago
Philadelphia
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Woman shoots, kills man and 2 children in Tacony

Steve Keeley updates the situation in Tacony.

PHILADELPHIA - Police say a woman shot and killed a 35-year-old man, four-year-old girl and 10-month-old in a possible attempted murder-suicide in Tacony. 

It happened on the 6800 block of Hegerman Street around 10 p.m. Monday.

Police: Woman shoots, kills man and child; injures 6-month-old

FOX 29's Chris O'Connell has the latest.

Investigators say the man and four-year-old died at the scene. The 10-month-old girl was rushed to St. Christopher's Hospital where she later died.

According to police, when officers arrived they found the 29-year-old woman laying in the street with a gun. The alleged shooter was taken to the hospital where she is in critical condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.