Police: Naked man vandalizes cars in Northeast Philadelphia

A man was arrested after police say he was smashing cars while naked in Northeast Philadelphia.

It happened on the 2300 block of Tremont Street around 9 p.m. Monday.

83-year-old Irv Austin had a view of the incident from his 6th-floor balcony in the quiet neighborhood of multi-story apartment buildings.

"I looked outside I see this guy standing in the middle of the street and it seems to me like he was chasing cars. I said this guy’s crazy I’m going back to bed," he told FOX 29's Jeff Cole.

The 911 calls poured into the 7th Police District reporting the naked man pounding on cars with his bare hands

"For an unknown reason the male had some kind of “fit” and decided to start punching out car windshields last night," Northeast Detectives Lt. Dennis Rosenbaum said.

Advertisement

Police arrived to find the 42-year-old man standing there, refusing to follow police orders. Police say he was tased and arrested.

In total, five cars had their windows and mirrors broken, according to investigators.

The man was taken to Nazareth Hospital for treatment for cuts to his hands.

The investigation is ongoing.