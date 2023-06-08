Police: Off-duty officer returns fire after gunshot hit vehicle in Germantown

article

No one was hurt when authorities say someone fired a shot towards an off-duty police officer who returned fire Thursday night.

The exchange of gunfire happened around 10 p.m. on the 7700 block of Ridge Avenue in Philadelphia's Germantown neighborhood, according to police.

Chief Inspector Scott Small said the off-duty officer's vehicle was hit by gunfire which prompted the officer to return fire.

It's unknown at this time if the off-duty officer was the intended target of the shooter.

No arrests were reported immediately following the shooting.