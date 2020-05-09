Police: Off-duty officer shoots after man swings scissors at him in South Philadelphia

Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting Saturday night in South Philadelphia.

Police say the incident happened on the 2500 block of 7th Street just before 6 p.m while an off-duty officer was visting friends nearby.

Philadelphia Police Officer Jason Santiago, who was off-duty at the time of incident, confronted a man who was rummaging through a recycling bin and breaking glass, police said.

Police say the man approached Santiago and swung a pair of scissors at him. The officer, who officials say identified himself as police, struck the man three times with his privately-owned 9mm semi-automatic firearm.

First responders transported the man to Jefferson Hospital where he is in critical condition.

The victim is believed to be in his 60s. Authorities say the officer was reportedly unharmed during the incident.

An investigation remains underway.

