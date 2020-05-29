Police: Off-duty officer shot in South Philadelphia, in stable condition

Authorities say an off-duty Lieutenant has been shot in South Philadelphia and has been taken to Jefferson Hospital in stable condition.

The shooting reportedly happened on the 1400 block of South 10th Street. A police staging area has been set up at the intersection of South 10th and Passyunk Avenue.

FOX 29's Steve Keeley reports the off-duty Lieutenant was shot in the upper left leg. A suspect is in custody.

Commissioner Outlaw and several Philadelphia police officers have gathered at Jefferson Hospital.

No word on what caused the shooting.

