Police: Off-duty police officer stabbed in Quakertown
QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - Authorities say an off-duty police officer was stabbed while trying to help another officer detain a man with a knife in Quakertown.
Emergency crews responded to 309 and Tollgate Road Friday afternoon. The officer reportedly sustained multiple non-life threatening stab wounds.
According to police the off-duty cop was from Lansdale Police Department and the lead officer was from Richland Township Police Department.
Officials say the officer is expected to make a full recovery.
Police have reportedly apprehended the suspect.
This is an ongoing investigation.