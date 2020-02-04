Police: Off-duty sergeant shoots man after suspect throws brick at window, grabs her by neck

article

Philadelphia police say an off-duty police sergeant shot a man who attacked her while she was sitting in her car in the city's Hunting Park section.

It happened at the intersection of North Park and West Hunting Park avenues around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Investigators say the man threw a brick into the driver's side window and then grabbed the sergeant by the neck. According to police, the man fled the scene but was located at 13th Street and Lehigh Avenue. The suspect was taken to a Temple University Hospital, where his condition remains unknown at this time.

The off-duty sergeant suffered minor injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP