Police: Officer discharges weapon after suspect pulls gun in North Philadelphia

Police say a an officer discharged their weapon after a suspect pulled a gun in North Philadelphia.

It happened on 28th and Somerset streets around 9 p.m. Friday.

According to police, officers were on the scene for a robbery in progress 911 call. The suspect was taken to Temple University Hospital, where he is listed in critical but stable condition.

The investigation is going.

