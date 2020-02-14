Police: Officer discharges weapon after suspect pulls gun in North Philadelphia
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - Police say a an officer discharged their weapon after a suspect pulled a gun in North Philadelphia.
It happened on 28th and Somerset streets around 9 p.m. Friday.
According to police, officers were on the scene for a robbery in progress 911 call. The suspect was taken to Temple University Hospital, where he is listed in critical but stable condition.
The investigation is going.
