Police: Officer fatally shoots suspect chasing SEPTA employee with knife in Frankford

Philadelphia police are investigating an officer-involved shooting near the Frankford Transportation Center.

It happened on the 1500 block of Pratt Street around 5 p.m. Friday.

According to police, a man was chasing a SEPTA employee with a knife. Police say officers demanded the man drop the knife when the man lunged at officers.

Police say the officer discharged his weapon one time and shot the man in the stomach. The man was taken to the hospital, where he died.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

