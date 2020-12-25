Police: Officers fatally shoot man who opened fire on crowd, turned gun on police

Police in Kensington shot and killed a suspect who they say fired a gun into a crowd of people early Friday morning, killing a teen and injuring another, then turned the gun on police.

Officers were called to the 3300 block of Emerald Street around 12:30 a.m. for reports of a disturbance at a home. When police arrived they allegedly saw the suspect firing a gun into a crowd of people.

Officers opened fire on the suspect when they say he pointed the gun at police. The man was struck multiple times and taken to Temple University Hospital where he died.

Police say both victims allegedly shot by the suspect are in their teens. One was pronounced dead and the other is in stable condition.

