Police: Officers find large crowd while responding to reported fight in Brewerytown

Philadelphia police responded to a call for a reported large fight and found approximately 200-250 people in a vacant lot in the city's Brewerytown section.

The call came in around 8:45 p.m. Monday night.

Police arrived at the scene on Taney and Cecil B. Moore and located a DJ, with two security guards, and a large crowd.

SKYFOX flew over the scene Monday night.

According to police, the crowd eventually dwindled down to around 40 people.

No injuries were reported.

___

Advertisement

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP