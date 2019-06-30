Police: One dead, one critical in North Philadelphia double shooting

article

Police are investigating a double shooting in North Philadelphia that left one dead and one hospitalized early Sunday morning.

The incident happened on the 3000 block of Clearfield Street shortly after 3:30 a.m.

According to police, a witness reported the shooting at 29th and Allegheny Streets.

Investigators say a man was shot three times in the upper body and taken to Temple University Hospital. He is listed in critical condition.

A woman was pronounced dead on the scene.

Homicide detectives are reviewing surveillance footage from nearby stores. Investigators on the scene recovered four shell casings and a phone.

No suspects have been identified at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.