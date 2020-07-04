Police: Pedestrian among 2 killed in Northern Liberties crash, driver arrested for DUI

Two people have died after police say a man suspected of driving under the influence lost control of his SUV in Northern Liberties early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to 5th Street and Spring Garden Avenue just after 4 a.m.

Police say a 2017 Jeep Cherokee was traveling eastbound on Spring Garden when it hit a 2011 Acura as it crossed the intersection on 5th Street.



The collision sent the Acura into a center median on Spring Garden Street, where it struck a pedestrian. The pedestrian, a man in his 50s, was taken to Jefferson University Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

A male passenger in the Acura was also taken to Jefferson Hospital and later succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the Acura was taken to a hospital and listed in stable condition. A passenger in the Jeep was uninjured.

According to police, the 27-year-old man driving the Jeep was transported to Temple University Hospital and later arrested for driving under the influence.

The investigation is ongoing.



