Police: Pedestrian killed in Olney hit-and-run; no arrests made

A man was standing on the side of the road when police say he was fatally hit by a driver who left him for dead.

The deadly hit-and-run happened on the 5600 block of North Mascher Street around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Police say the 47-year-old victim was standing next to a double-parked vehicle when he was struck and killed by a vehicle.

MORE HEADLINES:

The driver then fled the scene in the suspected vehicle described as a white or silver BMW SUV, according to authorities.

No arrests have been made, and an investigation is underway.