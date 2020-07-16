Police: Pregnant woman in ‘extremely critical’ condition after being shot in North Philly

article

Police say a 25-year-old pregnant woman was shot in North Philadelphia.

It happened on the 2500 block of West Berks Street around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

According to police, the woman was shot once in the head. She was taken to Temple University Hospital, where she is listed in extremely critical condition.

So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

___

Advertisement

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP