Police: Pregnant woman, unborn baby killed in North Philadelphia shooting

Police say a pregnant woman and her unborn baby were killed in a double shooting in North Philadelphia.

The shooting happened in the area of N. 9th and West York streets around 6 p.m. Friday.

According to police, a woman in her 30s was shot once in the chest. She was taken to Temple University Hospital by a man who was also shot.

Investigators say the woman died at the hospital and an emergency C-section was performed but doctors were unable to save the baby. The man is listed in critical condition.

So far, no arrests have been made. Investigators say a weapon was recovered at the scene.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Advertisement

------

For resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia, see here.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP